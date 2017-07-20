Norway at top of pension index and happiness indicator

Norway at top of pension index and international happiness indicator

In no other country on the face of planet earth is it as good to be retired as in Norway, shows the ‘pension index’ from Natixis Global Asset Management.

Norway beat both Switzerland and the other Nordic countries, and tops the list based on a total of 18 different indicators, wrote Finansavisen newspaper.

Other countries on the top ten list were New Zealand, Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Norway and Switzerland are the only countries with top ten placements in all four sub-indices: health, material prosperity, pension funding, and quality of life. In terms of material prosperity, Norway is at the top, and we are in third place in the sub-indices for health, and quality of life.

Happiness

Norway is only in ninth position for pension funding, partly because of high tax burdens, and an ageing population. Nevertheless, the pension finance score increased from 72% last year, to 73% this year.

Despite tax cuts, Norway is the eighth worst on the tax burden indicator. Public debt, however, counted positively. At the same time, the index showed that Norway scored well on inflation and governance, and quite well on bank losses on loans.

Norway achieved the highest score on the ‘happiness indicator’, according to French Natixis Global Asset Management.

