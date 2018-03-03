Norway and the United States intercepted Russian naval communications

Norwegian and American intelligence services have intercepted messages sent over the Russian navy’s communication systems for several years, wrote Klassekampen newspaper, and referred to leaked documents.

Klassekampen reported on classified documents in its Saturday edition, referring to the US online magazine, The Intercept, which was published on Friday.

According to the newspaper, the eight documents describe an ever closer cooperation between Norway’s military intelligence and the US intelligence service, the ‘NSA’ in recent decades.

One of the documents, dated 22nd September 2005, describes how the E-service and NSA worked. Intelligence services were ”trying to find new intelligence from new

systems on Russian naval vessels and submarines,” the document said. The systems it were “used to communicate with Russian headquarters, or airborne command stations”.

The paper also reported that a group was working with technical espionage against the Russian Ministry of Emergency Services.

The leaked documents reveal that NSA considers the Norwegian E-service as one of its two main foreign partners in the field of technical signalling.

The Ministry of Defence told Klassekampen that “We do not comment on leaked documents”.

