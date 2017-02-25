Norway urges Israel to cancel demolition order

The Israeli authorities have issued an order for the demolition of several buildings and other infrastructure in the Bedouin village Khan al Ahmar in the West Bank.

‘Norway urges Israel to refrain from taking such action. It is unacceptable to take steps that restrict children’s access to education.

The demolition order will affect a particularly vulnerable group, and is increasing tension,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Børge Brende.

The order includes the demolition of a school that Norway helped to finance through the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Norwegian Refugee Council.

The people affected by the order are entitled to appeal to the Israeli justice system.

Norway is working together with several other countries to improve educational opportunities for Palestinian children.

Norway has expressed its concern about the recent decision, and like other countries, has raised the matter with the Israeli authorities.

Source: government.no / Norway Today