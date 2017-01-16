From Norway to the USA to participate in a women’s march against Trump

Over 200,000 people, including an American living in Norway, are going to Washington to participate in a large women’s march against Donald Trump.

– This march gives us a chance to be part of something that is not wasted and irresolute. I hope it will be unifying. I hope it will show the opposite of Trumps message of hate and discord, says Leslie Rutkowski, an American living in Norway and who will make the trip across the Atlantic.

One of the march organizers, Linda Sarsour, says the goal is to show Trump women’s involvement.

– We’re not going to give the next president a lot of attention, she continues.

The women’s march in Washington on Sunday takes place the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

Participants in the march have a variety of causes, including lesbian rights, gun control, immigration, equal pay, climate change and labour rights.

The participants messages vary greatly, but the common denominator is to show resistance to Trump and dismay that a large proportion of the population voted for him, writes AP.

There will also be held a number of similar events elsewhere in the US.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

