Norway uses almost 7 billion on young, unaccompanied asylum seekers

In total, the state is spending NOK 6.7 billion on approximately 6,000 unaccompanied minor asylum seekers this year, according to Dag og Tid. In comparison, Norway paid NOK 980 million to UN refugee efforts last year and NOK 1.25 billion for Syrian refugees in Syria and in neighboring countries in 2015.

Minister for Immigration and Integration Sylvi Listhaug (Frp) says she will spend more money abroad. “It’s sad to think about how many more we could have helped,” said Listhaug, commenting on the use of money in Norway. “This is the consequence of an asylum policy that rewards those who come to Norway rather than aim to help as many as possible,” she said.

Listhaug emphasizes that Norway has a responsibility to help where possible. “The British immigration minister told me they could help 100,000 children the same as it cost to help 3,000 children in Britain. Listhaug says to Dag og Tid that those who fight for a liberal asylum policy must accept that more asylum seekers to Norway mean less help to those in refugee camps, such as healthcare, schooling, medicines and other things that are necessary.

“Instead of campaigns for the forgotten refugees, we have seen campaigns from the media and politicians to provide asylum seekers who have been refused and do not need protection in Norway, such as the ‘oktoberbarna’. In fact, they are grown men who have been considered not to need protection “, says Listhaug.

There were 5,480 unaccompanied minor asylum seekers to Norway in 2015, who account for most of the costs. The figure fell to 320 last year, and so far this year, only 184 unaccompanied minors have arrived.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today