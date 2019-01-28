Norway wants to contribute to a solution in Venezuela

Norway wants to contribute to a political solution in Venezuela if the parties so wish it said Venezuela of Høyre (H).

Søreide spoke on Sunday with both opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, who has declared himself president of Venezuela, and Jorge Arreaza, the foreign minister of the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

Søreide said she is in frequent contact with both parties and others in Venezuela. She is deeply concerned about the situation in the country.

‘’It is my hope that it will be possible for the parties to find a political solution that includes the announcement of new elections and that an escalation of the conflict is avoided. Norway is willing to contribute to such a political solution, if and when the parties may want it’’ she said.

‘’Norway has repeatedly emphasised the right to peaceful demonstrations and democratic rights, including free and fair elections. Violence against peaceful protesters is unacceptable’’ she said in comments sent by email to NTB news.

EU Secretary of State, Federica Mogherini, said on Saturday that the EU would recognise Guaidó as president of Venezuela if Maduro’s government does not declare new elections within eight days.

The United States has also recognised Guiadó as a temporary president.

Both Maduro and Arreaza have so far declined to announce new elections.

