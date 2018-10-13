Norway win: – The performance is scarily weak

Norway football win: – The performance is scarily weak

Norway’s brilliant home statistics in football under Lars Lagerbäck continues thanks to a rare goal by Ole Kristian Selnæs (24).

After starting the seven last international matches on the bench, the Trønder showed his worth with a veritable cannon shot just before half-time.

Thus, the unbroken streak of home results continues under Lagerbäck’s leadership: Six wins, two draws and no losses is the score at Ullevaal Stadium after just over a year and a half with the Swede at the helm.

– There is only one plus and that is that we win by 1 goal to zero. The rest I think is weak. There is little pleasure in the game, lack of creativity, aggressiveness and pace. There is little quality in much of what we are doing. The performance is worryingly weak, but the result is fantastic, says former Norwegian national profile, Ketil Rekdal, on VGTV. – If this is the level we are going to play during our international matches at, we’ll stay at the 3rd level for quite some time. There is clearly a lot of work to do, he states in the studio.

A headache and a volley

The game started promisingly for Norway as Tarik Elyounoussi picked up a Slovenian wrong pass and fired off a shot that went straight at the goalkeeper

In the following situation, an accidental head-butting incident between Markus Henriksen and Slovenia’s midfielder Luka Krajnc led to the latter being sent to Hospital for a check-up after being unconscious for a short while.

Boring

– It is the dullest and longest first half we’ve seen Norway play for very many years, Rekdal summed up, who was merciless about Norway’s first-half performance.

Seconds later, in the last minute of injury time, Ole Kristian Selnæs fired a rare shot on the volley that went straight into the netting and provided Norway with the lead into the wardrobe. The goal was Selnæs’ first in more than a year – the previous came when he scored his first for Norway against ”minor league team” San Marino last year. Thus he took good care of the opportunity after replacing a tired Sander Berge in Lagerbäck’s starting line-up.

Ahead on goal attempts

Despite the fact that Norway led the chance statistics, the tension releasing second goal never materialised. The spectators at Ullevaal had to bite their nails as Slovenia created a rare opportunity with a header just before the final whistle. But all the points eventually stayed in Oslo, and thus Lagerbäcks men – with six points in three games – still remain a contender in the struggle for the group win in the Nations League.

