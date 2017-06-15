Norway as the world’s most digital country

Norway has taken over the top spot on the list of the most digital country on the planet.

According to the digital barometer of the Finnish research institute Etla, Finland has lost its first place to Norway this year. Denmark and Sweden follow the next places.

Lowest place is belonging to Italy together with Brazil, Russia, India and China.

The Digital barometer looks at how digitization is utilized in the different countries, this year with particular attention to artificial intelligence.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today