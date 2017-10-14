Norway worried about Trump’s refusal to hold to Iran agreement

Norway shares other countries’ concerns that the United States won’t confirm Iran’s maintenance of the binding Iran Agreement,’ said Foreign Minister, Børge Brende of Høyre (H).

On Friday, USA’s President, Donald Trump, confirmed that the United States had not withdrawn from the Iran Agreement, but he didn’t want to sign a treaty that Iran must maintain the nuclear agreement.

‘Like many countries, such as France, Germany and the UK, Norway is concerned about this,’ said Norway’s Foreign Minister to NTB news.

Trust

Brende said that Norway has confidence in the Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) confirmation that Iran maintains the agreement. The IAEA claims that Iran has accepted the world’s strictest nuclear inspections.

The government pointed out the importance of all countries getting behind the nuclear agreement, and doing what they can to maintain it.

‘We urge all contractors to fulfil their obligations under the agreement,’ he said.

The USA’s president has previously threatened to withdraw the United States from the agreement, in addition to calling it one of the worst agreements the USA has ever entered into. On Friday, Trump said the USA chose to introduce new sanctions against the country.

Important agreement

‘Norway, like the EU, is sorry if the agreement dies out. The agreement is a crucial tool in solving a serious non-proliferation question’, said Brende.

‘At the same time, we share concerns about Iran’s ballistic missile program, and other activities that could affect European security interests,’ he continued.

The agreement’s objective is to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Trump stressed on Friday that he believes Iran is acting in violation of the agreement’s intention.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today