Norway worst on availability and latency in the health sector

Compared with other countries, Norway is worst when it comes to availability and waiting times for health care, according to the 2016 European Health Consumer Index, the Health Directorate reports.

Thursday the Directorate presented new figures, including the Norwegian’s health compared to other countries, sense of exclusion and high school drop-outs.

The European Health Consumer Index measures how well health systems in 35 European countries functions, based on how consumers of health care are received and treated in health systems.

In the category of patient rights and information Norway comes out best compared to other European countries, with a perfect score of 125 points.

In the category patient rights and information, measuring whether patient organisations are involved in decision making, patients’ ability to book consultations online, and access to their own records. Norway is also top dog scoring 119 out of the possible 125 points.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today