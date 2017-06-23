Unlikely to cause a Rennebu gold rush, but nevertheless, Norway’s biggest ever nugget.

Arne Sevaldsen has been digging for gold in the river Gisna in Sør-Trøndelag during the past three years’ holidays. This week he struck pay-dirt after finding a nugget weighing 19.56 grams (0.7 ounces), which is a new Norwegian record.

–

According to NRK news, Sevaldsen has received offers of tens of thousands of kroners, but he doesn’t intend to sell to private individuals.

–

‘I have to sell to a museum so I can go inside and look at the nugget,’ said Sevaldsen, who comes from Rådal, outside Bergen.

–

The dug up gold is worth a hundred kroner, according to its discoverer. But such a unique, untreated gold nugget is sought after by collectors. Norway’s previous record for a gold nugget was 17.02 grams (0.6 ounces).

–

‘My scales only go up to 10 grams. I thought, ‘OK, anyway it’s heavier than that. Then I borrowed my friend’s scales and they showed 19.56 grams. Then I cheered even more’, said Sevaldsen.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today