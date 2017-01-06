Norway’s oldest citizen has passed away at the gage of 112

Norway’s oldest person, Elisabeth Julie Ekenæs, become 112 years old this Christmas, before she died on January 4th.

Ekenæs died at Lovisenberg Diakonale Hospital in Oslo on Wednesday 4th of January. Institution chief, Gunvor Stray Nordberg from St. Halvardshjemmet in Oslo told to NTB. Ekenæs stayed at St. Halvard hom St. Halvardshjemmet from 2004.

Ekenæs was born on December 26th in 1904. She stayed at Vålerenga in Oslo and worked as a Taylor.

Ekenæs celebrated her last birthday at St. Halvardshjemmet during Christmas with family and friends.

Her niece Eva Kristiansen Skjelin (83) has previously stated to VG about why my aunt was so old.

– She has never taken a smoke, never taken a drink, and stayed away from men, she said, and added that the aunt also always had good mood.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today