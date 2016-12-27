Norway’s oldest person celebrated her 112th birthday

Elisabeth Julie Ekenæs rounded the 2nd day of Christmas 112 years old. Norway’s oldest person celebrated the day at St. Halvard home in Oslo with her family and other residents.

Elisabeth Ekenæs was born in 1904, reported the newspaper, VG.

Her niece, Eva Kristiansen Skjelin (83), said she believes there are three reasons why her aunt has lived to such a ripe old age.

‘She has never smoked a cigarette, never taken a drink of alcohol and she stayed away from men’, she said, adding that her aunt has also always had a good mood.

Skjelin’s son, Jan Frode Kristiansen, finds the birthday in good shape.

‘For 71 days she’s been the oldest Norwegian of all time, but I think she’s going to be the world’s oldest’, he says.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today