She is Norway’s most popular prime minister-candidate

Prime Minister Erna Solberg is now Norwegians most popular prime minister candidate. Labor leader Jonas Gahr Støre takes a step back in the polls.

In Dagbladets polls for February shows that Solberg is up to 49 percent and Støre 44 per cent. In the polls for January Solberg were just behind Støre, respectively 46 and 47 percent.

Støre’s popularity has declined 8 percentage points since the December polls. It is Ipsos which conducts surveys for the newspaper.

At the open question of who is best suited as prime minister, both received 24 percent.

-Erna is Høyres trump card in the election campaign. She come across as knowledgeable, spacious and safe, says the head of department of society and politics in First House and former Høyre-minister Morten Andreas Meyer.

Election researcher Bernt Aardal and head of the department Kristin Rogge Pran at Ipsos says Støre has been overshadowed by Senterpartiets Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, because of the currently wolf and regional settlement that is in the wind, not the Labour Party affairs.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today