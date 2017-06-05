Norwegian Airlines plane redirected to Amsterdam

A Norwegian flight on route from London to Oslo was redirected to Amsterdam on Sunday evening.

According to FlightRadar24’s website,the plane was over North Sea, approximately halfway between the UK and Denmark when it was redirected.

The plane that should have arrived at Gardermoen at 23.10 on Sunday evening, landed at Schiphol airport outside the Dutch capital at 21.40, a half an hour after departure from London’s Gatwick.

‘We had a sick passenger on board,’ said Daniel Kirschhoff, press officer at Norwegian to NTB news agency, adding that the plane will return to Oslo as quickly as possible.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today