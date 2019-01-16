Norwegian and Moroccan authorities present during Maren Ueland’s ceremony

Maren Ueland (28), who was killed in Morocco just before Christmas, is being buried at Time Church at Jæren on the 21st of January. Both Norwegian and Moroccan authorities will be present.

Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper was informed that the Minister of Health, Bent Høie of Høyre (H) will represent the government during the funeral ceremony of Maren Ueland. From the Moroccan authorities, both Morocco’s ambassador and the country’s general consul in Norway will be present.

‘Vamp’ singer, Jan Ingvar Toft, will sing during the ceremony, while the Icelandic artist, Ásgeir Trausti Einarsson, will sing during the memorial session afterwards.

Stein Ødegård will also be there during the ceremony. At the family’s request, the solemn ceremony is open to anyone who wishes to participate.

Maren Ueland, from Bryne in Rogaland and Danish, Louisa Vesterager Jespersen (24), studied together and were on holiday in Morocco when they were killed before Christmas. They were found dead in a hiking area near the village of Imlil in the Atlas Mountains on Monday the 17th of December. The double murder is being investigated by Moroccan police as a terrorist attack. Four men werecharged with the killing who have have sworn allegiance to IS.

On Christmas Day, it became clear that a total of 18 people were arrested, suspected of being involved with the killings. Moroccan police believe the 25 year-old street seller, Abdessamad Ejjoud, was behind the killings.

Louisa Vesterager Jespersen had a funeral on Saturday at Fonnesbæk church in Jutland.

