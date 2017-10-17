The Norwegian Armed Forces will train more with North American military

The government wants more training with NATO forces in Norway. A separate group will thoroughly study how it will be implemented in practice.

The long-term Plan for the Armed Forces states that ‘the government is promoting increased allied practice and training in Norwegian territory.’

Defence Minister, Ine Eriksen Søreide, presented the Government’s plan for the Army

and Air Defence on Friday.

The Defence Force is working on a new scheme for Allied Training in Norway. A separate group are to look at how Norway will achieve the goal of training more with forces from other NATO countries.

That work is being closely followed by the Security Policy Department at the Ministry of Defence, reported Klassekampen newspaper.

The plan states that Allied support ‘must be available before a crisis or conflict becomes too great for Norway to handle alone’.

Brigadier Aril Brandvik, who led the work on the ‘Land Power Proposition’, wasn’t available to answer questions from the newspaper on Monday.

The Ministry’s communication department indicated that the goal of increased training

with Allied Forces is included in the long-term plan adopted for the Armed Forces.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today