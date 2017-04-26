A Norwegian been arrested in connection to rape case in the Philippines

A 58 years old Norwegian was arrested and suspected of rape in the Philippines, according to Filipino media.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms the seizure of NRK. The man has previously been sentenced for sexual assault against a child in Norway.

The 58 years old man, who is married and has a permanent residence in the Philippines, must have raped a 17 years old maid. He is also suspected of human trafficking crime. The foreign service is aware that a Norwegian citizen is imprisoned in the country.

“The Embassy in Manila is working to gain access to provide consular assistance in accordance with established practice and the current framework for assistance to imprisoned Norwegian citizens abroad,” says Deputy Director Kristin Enstad in the ministry’s communications unit.

In 2010, the man was sentenced in Norway for repeated sexual assault against a girl under 10 years. The assaults occurred according to the judgment in 2007 and 2008.

The Norwegian man was living in the north of the Philippines but was arrested in a city further south, where he was hiding from authorities since August last year.

According to Filipino media, he refused the charges and claims that he was in Norway when the rape should have taken place.

