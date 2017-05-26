The Norwegian authorities do not warn against traveling to the UK, despite the fact that the threat level now is “critical”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued travel advice for 47 countries, including the Philippines, India, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, Russia and Kenya.

For Britain, where the authorities feared new terrorist attacks this week and raised the threat level to “critical”, which is the highest level, the Norwegian authorities have not found it necessary to provide such a travel advice.

Risks

The Norwegian Embassy in London has just updated their travel information for the UK on its website, but indicates the danger of terrorist attacks in the country.

“There is a risk of being affected by terrorism wherever you travel in the world, and you should take reasonable measures, writes the embassy.

“London is generally regarded as a safe city, and the same can be said about rest of the country, it states it further.

Credible information

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that official travel advice is given when it is considered to be a reason to advise Norwegians not to travel to a particular country, region or region or to leave the place.

Information about general risk is not given as official travel advice, but the UD emphasizes that such advice can be given if “there is so credible information about the risk of a concrete imminent terrorist incident or other serious relationship abroad that there is reason to inform The audience about this “.

The British authorities’ assessment of the threat situation as “critical” is not perceived as such by the Norwegian side.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today