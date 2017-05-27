Norwegian bridge aces indicted for gross tax fraud

Norwegian bridge aces indicted for aggravated tax fraud

Two Norwegians are considered among the world’s best bridge players are accused of aggravated tax fraud and for having hidden revenues from playing the game of NOK 18 million. The bridge aces have for instance won the prestigious Bermuda bowl.

According to the indictment one has failed to report bridge revenues totaling close to NOK 10.5 million in the period 2006 to 2014, while the amount for his partner is about 7.5 million in the period 2005 to 2013, writes Dagens Næringsliv.

The case is considered as gross because it were very significant amounts and lasted for several years, the accusation states.

Monaco

The two accused deny culpability and shows to that they have been living in Monaco for many years and therefore only pay taxes there, which Norwegian tax authorities disagree with.

Both are professional bridge players and currently represent Monaco. The players are part of Monaco’s national team, funded by billionaire Pierre Zimmermann.

