Norwegian car tire-king pleads guilty on all counts

Tommy Sharif, known as the car tire-king in Norway, pleaded guilty on all accounts in court Friday. The prosecution argued for a prison sentence for ten months.

With his confession in Nedre Romerike District Court, Sharif has pleaded guilty for tax evasion of 1.5 million norwegian kroner and other accounts mistakes, writes Nettavisen.

The 40-year-old car tire-celebrity said that he did not want a trial with “lots of witnesses and documents”, and that he just wants to be done with the matter.

– I say “yes” to everything, I just want to be done with the matter, said Sharif in court according to Nettavisen.

State Attorney Charlotte Visdalen Benneche noted that the case related to “a significant amount” and called for ten months’ imprisonment and a fine of 250,000 Norwegian kroner.

Sharif was arrested by police in June 2015 after nine of his companies was declared bankrupt. According trustee Christian Lundin, who reviewed Sharif for possible offenses, Sharif owed at that time 94.5 million Norwegian kroner.

Sharfis defence attorney, John Christian Elden, claimed that a eight months’ imprisonment and a fine of 100,000 Norwegian krones was a more appropriate punishment.

– We will go for a split sentences where he possibly can serve the penalty with ankle bracelet, said Elden to Nettavisen.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today