Norwegian Emergency relief flight gets green light

Norwegian carrier with emergency relief finally gets green light in Athens

Bjørn Kjos and his Dreamliner airplane loaded with emergency aid for children in Yemen finally received permission on Tuesday morning to fly to the crisis-stricken country.

The plane departed from Copenhagen on Monday morning but stayed in Athens due to lack of rights to use airspace above Eritrea and Ethiopia.

Communications Manager Lasse Sandaker-Nielsen told Aftenposten that the necessary permits have arrived and that the aircraft was expected to take off at 12 noon on Tuesday.

” UNICEF, who is coming with us on the trip, said that it is not unusual that there are problems with flight paths in this area, but we are hoping to get to Djibouti in a few hours. Then, emergency aid will be sent over Aden Bay to Yemen so we can complete the mission, says Sandaker-Nielsen.

In addition to employees from Norwegian.no and UNICEF, CEO Bjørn Kjos is also on board the plane.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today