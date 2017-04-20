The Norwegian Church criticizes the Islamic Council

That the Islamic Council has employed a woman wearing a nikab could destroy the great dialogue we have in society, said Berit Hagen Agøy of the Norwegian Church.

When the Secretary General, Agøy, of the Intercultural Council in the Norwegian Church, spoke up in the nikab debate, it was the first time that a representative of the Norwegian Church had pronounced publicly on the case, reported Klassekampen newspaper.

In March, it became known that the Islamic Council of Norway (IRN) had employed nikab wearing Leyla Hasic as an administrative consultant, a position the Ministry of Culture had granted funds for to strengthen bridge building work among the larger community, and the dialogue between religious communities.

After the appointment, several mosques threatened to sign out of the umbrella organization, and Minister of Culture, Linda Hofstad Helleland (Høyre – H) considered withdrawing the grant.

‘It was unwisely done. They had shown poor judgment in terms of what signals the appointment sent out to the community.

The employment of a woman wearing a nikab seems disturbing to many, and could destroy the great dialogue we have in society. It

creates confusing argument and a feeling of uncertainty,’ said Agøy toKlassekampen.

The Norwegian Church contributed to the creation of the IRN in the early 1990s. Since then, the two largest representatives of Islam and Christianity in Norway have had regular dialogue. Disagreements have so far been handled internally.

‘Many people wonder why the IRN have chosen to do this, and to what extent they themselves understand, or reflect on the impact this has on society’s debate,’ she added.

The Islamic Council has not commented on the Klassekampen article.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today