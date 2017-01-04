Norwegian citizen arrested for rape of a twelve years old child in Sri Lanka

A 28 years old Norwegian has been arrested in Sri Lanka and accused of assaulting a twelve years old girl, reports TV2.

The man said to come from Sri Lanka, but has Norwegian citizenship.

Police in northern Sri Lanka arrested the man on Wednesday and the rape case he is charged with should have happened three or four days ago, mentioned by TV 2.

The man stayed in the municipality of Vavuniya when he was arrested, and police believe that the assault took place in the same area. He was questioned by police and provisionally detained for two weeks.

– Foreign Service is aware that a Norwegian citizen detained in Sri Lanka.

Foreign Service cannot comment further single detail in its monitoring of an ongoing consular matters, informs the press spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, Astrid Sehl.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today