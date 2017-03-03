Norwegian died in drowning accident in Australia

A Norwegian man died, and a Norwegian woman was sent to the hospital after a drowning accident in Australia on Thursday, police said in New South Wales.

– We have no details, but when the police arrived at the scene, the lifeguards were doing CPR to try and revive the man, but it was unsuccessful, said David Rose, a spokesman for police in New South Wales, as told to VG.

The Foreign Ministry confirms to TV 2 that they have received reports that a Norwegian citizen lost his life in Australia. However, they have not received a confirmation from the Australian police.

The TV station has connected this to a drowning incident that the police in Sydney mentioned in a press statement on Thursday. It reports that a man has died and a woman is in critical condition after being rescued from the water at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

They indicate that the two were family and that they were tourists, but without stating that they are Norwegians.

The 69-year-old man who died was attempted to be revived on the scene, but his life could not be saved. The 66-year-old woman was sent by ambulance to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today