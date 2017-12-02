Norwegian dies in paragliding accident in South Africa

A 58 year old man from Holmestrand died this week after a paragliding accident in Porterville in South Africa, reported Tønsbergs Blad newspaper.

‘He was transported by helicopter first to hospital in Porterville, and then to Cape Town, but died at the hospital in Cape Town on Wednesday morning,” said the Norwegian Air Sports Association.

The man crashed during a flight for unknown reasons, and the accident will be investigated.

‘We will release information about what led to the event when the investigation has ended.

We also ask for understanding that such work takes time, and that respect is shown for the deceased, his family, and his friends during the travel and return home, as they have been strongly affected by the incident’, wrote the Air Sports Association.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today