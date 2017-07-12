Norwegian dies in traffic accident in Kosovo

A Norwegian man in his mid 20’s died in a traffic accident in Kosovo.

According to local media, the man died in the town of Ferizaj when his car drove at high speed into a roundabout, and rolled over, wrote VG newspaper.

–

Photos provided by the Kosovo police show a totally wrecked car. Police told local media that first aid was applied on the spot, before the man was transported to hospital, but rescue services were unable to save his life.

–

The accident occurred at 16.50 on Tuesday. According to VG newspaper, the man is resident in Eastern Norway, and his relatives have been notified.

–

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today