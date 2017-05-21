Norwegian Dreamliner aircraft had to return to port

A Norwegian Dreamliner flight en route to Bangkok experienced problems on Saturday and had to return to Copenhagen.

The flight had already been delayed for two hours before take off from Kastrup airport, Copenhagen.

Immediately after departure, an error was detected, and the plane circled for an hour over Øresund before landing in Denmark again, according to Sydsvenskan newspaper.

Stayed in hotel

The 212 passengers bound for Thailand stayed at a hotel in Copenhagen and were offered a new departure on Sunday morning.

Head of Information, Charlotte Holmbergh Jacobsson, says that it was best if the plane returned to the airport, even if it was possible to conduct an investigation of the problem on board.

