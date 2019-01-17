Norwegian Drone Pilots Up for Top Honors in Video Contest
Several Norwegian drone pilots are hoping to take home the top prize in an international drone video contest.
A trio of filmmakers from Norway — Grim Berge, Espen Hatleskog and Andre Hope — are all finalists in the 2nd Annual AirVūz Drone Video Awards. Tens of thousands of drone videos and photos from around the world have been narrowed down to a handful of nominees.
In his film titled “Discover Norway – A 100 days journey,” Berge travelled all over Norway throughout the course of several months to showcase the country’s natural beauty. At nearly eight minutes in length, the aerial film is a nominee in the “Countries & Regions” category in the Drone Video Awards.
Hatleskog, who creates content under the name PilotViking, is nominated for his film “The Epic North!! Norway, Iceland, Faroe Islands.” His work is a nominee in the “Nature & Landscape” category.
Hope created a dronie — a selfie taken with a drone — that shows the Trondheim resident standing on a rock in the middle of the sea off the coast of southern Norway. The minute-long film “Dronie from a island in south of Norway” was selected as one of five finalists in the “Dronie” category.
AirVūz, the premier website for drone videos and photography, launched this contest last year to celebrate the very best in drone cinematography. All videos uploaded to AirVuz.com between January 1st, 2018, and December 31st, 2018, were eligible to be chosen as finalists. The contest was open to anyone in the world who uploaded an originally-shot drone video or photo to AirVuz.com.
Prizes and plaque
Over $10,000 USD, prizes and a plaque will be awarded to winners in 16 categories, an increase from 11 categories in the inaugural competition. A total of five FPV (first-person view) categories are included in this year’s contest: Freestyle Cinematic, Freestyle Technical, Freestyle Flow, Micro Drone Acro Mode and Micro Drone Angle Mode. Camera drone categories include: “Nature & Landscape”, “Countries & Regions”, “Cities & Urban”, “People & Lifestyle”, “Dronie”, “Extreme Sports”, “Originality”, “Still Photography”, “Game of Drones” (filming locations from “Game of Thrones”), “Drones for Good”, and “Reels”.
Finalists in each category were selected by the staff at AirVūz and sponsors from drone-related companies such as Horizon Hobby, Polar Pro, GetFPV, Rotor Riot, Tiny Whoop, The Drone Girl, DroneLife, Women and Drones, and Women Who Drone. Finalists were selected based on the quality, level of difficulty and creativity of a drone video or photograph uploaded to AirVuz.com in 2018.
Grand prizes of $3,000 USD will be awarded to both the Drone Video of the Year and FPV Video of the Year, and the People’s Choice winner will receive $1,000 USD. All category winners will take home $500 USD.
All AirVūz content creators will have the opportunity to place their votes for the best drone videos in the world between Monday, Jan. 14, 2018 and Monday, Jan. 28, 2018 (voting closes at 11:59 p.m. EST). Only one vote per registered content creator will be accepted in the polling for the best drone videos in the world. However, the nominees for the “People’s Choice” category are open to the public, allowing anyone to vote for that category.
Bigger and better
Vice President of Marketing, Megan Gaffney, says:
Everything about the second year of the Drone Video Awards is bigger and better. Bigger prizes, better videos, stiffer competition.
The talent among the top aerial content creators around the world is staggering. We were so grateful to have the help of guest judges this year to help narrow down the massive amount of films that were up for consideration. More than 30,000 aerial videos were uploaded to AirVuz.com in 2018.
We also saw a big increase in the number of creators uploading to the site, and now the pressure is on that community. We are the only drone award show or festival that gives the community the power — they get to determine which drone videos are the best of the year.
The winners of each category of the 2nd Annual AirVūz Drone Video Awards will be announced on LIVE on February 18 on the AirVūz Facebook pages (@AirVuz @AirVuzFPV @AirVuzTravel).
2nd Annual AirVuz Drone Video Awards Official Nominees
Nature & Landscape Category
The Epic North!! Norway, Iceland, Faroe Islands – Drone – Pilotviking
Antarctica, Union Glacier Camp. Mamont Cup Expedition, January 2018 – kirillumrikhin
In Search of Elysium – 4K Aerial United Arab Emirates – UAE – Ghadir Shaar
The Dolomites – The World’s Most Powerful Mountains – Ryan Shirley
Countries & Regions Category
Discover Norway – A 100 days journey – Grim Berge
Japan: The Land of the Rising Sun – ZimyDaKid
4K Icelandic Drone Adventure – Brendon Dixon
Unseen Afghanistan 2.0 – Khyber Khan
Pristine Mongolia – DanielKordan
Cities & Urban Category
The city of white nights – Timelab.pro
City of Life – Dubai – Bachir_Photo_Phactory
Hong Kong – Reach the Sky – haussmannvisuals
Art of Endurance – Chicago – Drone Media Chicago
People & Lifestyle Category
Lion´S Run – Summer South 2018 – robinmaeter
Lands of the Maya – Guatemala and Mexico – videobros
The 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Sri Lanka – jantrnkaproductions
My Drone Story – Sandrine Hecq
Dronie Category
Spaceship Dronie – Brent De Bleser
Dronie from an island in south of Norway – hopenorway
Rio Celeste, Costa Rica Dronie – wrenee
Extreme Sports Category
Matt Bush – World of Free Solo Climbing – LukeMaximoBell
Filming X-Games Gold Medalist | Mega Ramp – JZFPV
A New Perspective (Audi Nines 2018) – JohnnyFPV
Drone Drifting at East Coast Bash 2018 – memmi
Crystal Clear Water, Summertime, Surfing, Jetskis, Boats & Dolphins in WA. – azure_co
Originality Category
Not Only NOW, it’s EPIC – Mauro Pagliai
SEMPITERNAL – a journey that will last a lifetime (English Version) – Marco G.Lerin
The Visitor — A Short Film – petemaj23
FPV Freestyle – Cinematic Category
Best Of Drones FPV 2018 My Epic Shot – Red—fpv
Falling With Water – Drone dives INTO freezing waterfall! – airblastr
Epic Drone & Drift Synergy || Winter Drift Matsuri – Wild Willy FPV
FPV Freestyle – Technical Category
Diving The Tallest Building In Europe :: 462 meters :: Lakhta Center FPV Freestyle – controlflow
Fly Ride – MTB x FPV Drone – airblastr
1 Pack in Quarry Bay – comradewang.FPV
Old Factory in China / Best Flight EVER #justone – Gespar
FPV Freestyle – Flow Category
Spring Blossom feat. Castle – SUSTOSFPV
The Cold Edge of the World – Gab707
Icy Thumbs | Winter FPV – Blue Owl FPV
Further // Winter Wonderland – vasiliz
Switzerland Dreaming – PikaFPV
MICRO DRONE ACRO MODE CATEGORY
Tiny Whoop Acro Video of the Year Submission – SFPV
Cinewhoop – Holiday Freestyle – Stan FPV
Tiny Whoop Acro Video of the Year Submission 2018 – shoeface76
Best Whoop Spot Ever – Trainer Tallman FPV
Micro Drone Angle Mode Category
オンナノコズ：Onnanocos × Micro Drone – KatsuFPV
Wind Through Ring House – grid_fpv
Tokyo Art City By NAKED In Taipei – SUSTOSFPV
Cinewhoop 4k – Tiny Whoop with 20g GoPro session 5 “naked” – YKS
Still Photography Category
Hungry, Hungry Hippos – zekedrone
Curvy Road in Pink Forest – panvelvet
Parallel World(Hong Kong) – Dave Yip
Abandoned Finds – piercegainey
Lavender Labyrinth – karaemurphy
Still Water – Wellington Rodrigues
Game Of Drones Category
Dubrovnik – King’s Landing – iDrone Aerials
The Ice Cave – Drone flying inside an ice cave in Iceland – snorrithor
The Mourne Mountains – imaginelight
A cinematic journey through iceland – ixnevin
Drones For Good Category
Kingdom Of The Wild – Wildlife in Namibia Africa – mikebishop.tv
The Pig Preserve – Douglas Thron
The Great Return March of Gaza Strip – soliman anees
Reel Category
World From Above | Drone Reel 4k – Zilverschmitz
2018 Aerial Reel – FINAL – inigui
For more information about the contest, contact Tyler Mason, Director of Public Relations, at tyler@airvuz.com.
About AirVūz
Since its launch in 2015, AirVūz has become the world’s leading drone video and photo sharing platform and global community for drone pilots and aerial media enthusiasts. Drone enthusiasts worldwide can upload and share videos and photos in unlimited quantity and at no cost. Site users have free access to an ever-growing library of drone media content including easily browsable categories such as travel, extreme sports, golf courses, drone racing, landmarks and more. AirVūz users also have access to original AirVūz content, including the weekly AirVūz News program, profiles of top content creators, product reviews, and how-to information for drone pilots on how to take and edit high-quality drone video.
