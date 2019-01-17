Norwegian Drone Pilots Up for Top Honors in Video Contest

Several Norwegian drone pilots are hoping to take home the top prize in an international drone video contest.

A trio of filmmakers from Norway — Grim Berge, Espen Hatleskog and Andre Hope — are all finalists in the 2nd Annual AirVūz Drone Video Awards. Tens of thousands of drone videos and photos from around the world have been narrowed down to a handful of nominees.

In his film titled “Discover Norway – A 100 days journey,” Berge travelled all over Norway throughout the course of several months to showcase the country’s natural beauty. At nearly eight minutes in length, the aerial film is a nominee in the “Countries & Regions” category in the Drone Video Awards.

Hatleskog, who creates content under the name PilotViking, is nominated for his film “The Epic North!! Norway, Iceland, Faroe Islands.” His work is a nominee in the “Nature & Landscape” category.

Hope created a dronie — a selfie taken with a drone — that shows the Trondheim resident standing on a rock in the middle of the sea off the coast of southern Norway. The minute-long film “Dronie from a island in south of Norway” was selected as one of five finalists in the “Dronie” category.

AirVūz, the premier website for drone videos and photography, launched this contest last year to celebrate the very best in drone cinematography. All videos uploaded to AirVuz.com between January 1st, 2018, and December 31st, 2018, were eligible to be chosen as finalists. The contest was open to anyone in the world who uploaded an originally-shot drone video or photo to AirVuz.com.

Prizes and plaque

Over $10,000 USD, prizes and a plaque will be awarded to winners in 16 categories, an increase from 11 categories in the inaugural competition. A total of five FPV (first-person view) categories are included in this year’s contest: Freestyle Cinematic, Freestyle Technical, Freestyle Flow, Micro Drone Acro Mode and Micro Drone Angle Mode. Camera drone categories include: “Nature & Landscape”, “Countries & Regions”, “Cities & Urban”, “People & Lifestyle”, “Dronie”, “Extreme Sports”, “Originality”, “Still Photography”, “Game of Drones” (filming locations from “Game of Thrones”), “Drones for Good”, and “Reels”.

Finalists in each category were selected by the staff at AirVūz and sponsors from drone-related companies such as Horizon Hobby, Polar Pro, GetFPV, Rotor Riot, Tiny Whoop, The Drone Girl, DroneLife, Women and Drones, and Women Who Drone. Finalists were selected based on the quality, level of difficulty and creativity of a drone video or photograph uploaded to AirVuz.com in 2018.

Grand prizes of $3,000 USD will be awarded to both the Drone Video of the Year and FPV Video of the Year, and the People’s Choice winner will receive $1,000 USD. All category winners will take home $500 USD.

All AirVūz content creators will have the opportunity to place their votes for the best drone videos in the world between Monday, Jan. 14, 2018 and Monday, Jan. 28, 2018 (voting closes at 11:59 p.m. EST). Only one vote per registered content creator will be accepted in the polling for the best drone videos in the world. However, the nominees for the “People’s Choice” category are open to the public, allowing anyone to vote for that category.

Bigger and better

Vice President of Marketing, Megan Gaffney, says:

Everything about the second year of the Drone Video Awards is bigger and better. Bigger prizes, better videos, stiffer competition. The talent among the top aerial content creators around the world is staggering. We were so grateful to have the help of guest judges this year to help narrow down the massive amount of films that were up for consideration. More than 30,000 aerial videos were uploaded to AirVuz.com in 2018. We also saw a big increase in the number of creators uploading to the site, and now the pressure is on that community. We are the only drone award show or festival that gives the community the power — they get to determine which drone videos are the best of the year.

The winners of each category of the 2nd Annual AirVūz Drone Video Awards will be announced on LIVE on February 18 on the AirVūz Facebook pages (@AirVuz @AirVuzFPV @AirVuzTravel).

2nd Annual AirVuz Drone Video Awards Official Nominees

Nature & Landscape Category

The Epic North!! Norway, Iceland, Faroe Islands – Drone – Pilotviking

Antarctica, Union Glacier Camp. Mamont Cup Expedition, January 2018 – kirillumrikhin

In Search of Elysium – 4K Aerial United Arab Emirates – UAE – Ghadir Shaar

Ethos – Jay Worsley

The Dolomites – The World’s Most Powerful Mountains – Ryan Shirley

Countries & Regions Category

Discover Norway – A 100 days journey – Grim Berge

Japan: The Land of the Rising Sun – ZimyDaKid

4K Icelandic Drone Adventure – Brendon Dixon

Unseen Afghanistan 2.0 – Khyber Khan

Pristine Mongolia – DanielKordan

Cities & Urban Category

Venezia – oliverastrologo

The city of white nights – Timelab.pro

City of Life – Dubai – Bachir_Photo_Phactory

Hong Kong – Reach the Sky – haussmannvisuals

Art of Endurance – Chicago – Drone Media Chicago

People & Lifestyle Category

Runaway – HikeTheWorld

Lion´S Run – Summer South 2018 – robinmaeter

Lands of the Maya – Guatemala and Mexico – videobros

The 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Sri Lanka – jantrnkaproductions

My Drone Story – Sandrine Hecq

Dronie Category

Hyper Dronie – Druno

Spaceship Dronie – Brent De Bleser

The Last Dronie – chrisxgxc

Dronie from an island in south of Norway – hopenorway

Rio Celeste, Costa Rica Dronie – wrenee

Extreme Sports Category

Matt Bush – World of Free Solo Climbing – LukeMaximoBell

Filming X-Games Gold Medalist | Mega Ramp – JZFPV

A New Perspective (Audi Nines 2018) – JohnnyFPV

Drone Drifting at East Coast Bash 2018 – memmi

Crystal Clear Water, Summertime, Surfing, Jetskis, Boats & Dolphins in WA. – azure_co

Originality Category

Not Only NOW, it’s EPIC – Mauro Pagliai

24 HRS – panvelvet

SEMPITERNAL – a journey that will last a lifetime (English Version) – Marco G.Lerin

Dino adventures pt.1 – borsch

The Visitor — A Short Film – petemaj23

FPV Freestyle – Cinematic Category

Best Of Drones FPV 2018 My Epic Shot – Red—fpv

Falling With Water – Drone dives INTO freezing waterfall! – airblastr

Epic Drone & Drift Synergy || Winter Drift Matsuri – Wild Willy FPV

Melting the Snow – mrram_fpv

Saudi Arabia – JohnnyFPV

FPV Freestyle – Technical Category

Diving The Tallest Building In Europe :: 462 meters :: Lakhta Center FPV Freestyle – controlflow

Kill the Spot – Tomz FPV

Fly Ride – MTB x FPV Drone – airblastr

1 Pack in Quarry Bay – comradewang.FPV

Old Factory in China / Best Flight EVER #justone – Gespar

FPV Freestyle – Flow Category

Spring Blossom feat. Castle – SUSTOSFPV

The Cold Edge of the World – Gab707

Icy Thumbs | Winter FPV – Blue Owl FPV

Further // Winter Wonderland – vasiliz

Switzerland Dreaming – PikaFPV

MICRO DRONE ACRO MODE CATEGORY

Tiny Whoop Acro Video of the Year Submission – SFPV

Cinewhoop – Holiday Freestyle – Stan FPV

Envelopment – nurkfpv

Tiny Whoop Acro Video of the Year Submission 2018 – shoeface76

Best Whoop Spot Ever – Trainer Tallman FPV

Micro Drone Angle Mode Category

オンナノコズ：Onnanocos × Micro Drone – KatsuFPV

Wind Through Ring House – grid_fpv

sCHOOLYARD cHILLIN – Sekile

Tokyo Art City By NAKED In Taipei – SUSTOSFPV

Cinewhoop 4k – Tiny Whoop with 20g GoPro session 5 “naked” – YKS

Still Photography Category

Girl and Ice – antoinejans

Soccer in the Woods – borsch

Hungry, Hungry Hippos – zekedrone

Curvy Road in Pink Forest – panvelvet

Burnout – Abstract Aerial Art

What the morning – scientik

Parallel World(Hong Kong) – Dave Yip

Abandoned Finds – piercegainey

Lavender Labyrinth – karaemurphy

Still Water – Wellington Rodrigues

Game Of Drones Category

Dubrovnik – King’s Landing – iDrone Aerials

The Ice Cave – Drone flying inside an ice cave in Iceland – snorrithor

The Mourne Mountains – imaginelight

Valletta – 4K – rikk08

A cinematic journey through iceland – ixnevin

Drones For Good Category

I Am Fragile – Florian Ledoux

Mosul – Kelly’s Heroes

Kingdom Of The Wild – Wildlife in Namibia Africa – mikebishop.tv

The Pig Preserve – Douglas Thron

The Great Return March of Gaza Strip – soliman anees

Reel Category

Showreel 2018 – aeroCircus

Demo Reel – Youmitrip

Showreel 2018 – RavenAir

World From Above | Drone Reel 4k – Zilverschmitz

2018 Aerial Reel – FINAL – inigui

For more information about the contest, contact Tyler Mason, Director of Public Relations, at tyler@airvuz.com.

About AirVūz

Since its launch in 2015, AirVūz has become the world’s leading drone video and photo sharing platform and global community for drone pilots and aerial media enthusiasts. Drone enthusiasts worldwide can upload and share videos and photos in unlimited quantity and at no cost. Site users have free access to an ever-growing library of drone media content including easily browsable categories such as travel, extreme sports, golf courses, drone racing, landmarks and more. AirVūz users also have access to original AirVūz content, including the weekly AirVūz News program, profiles of top content creators, product reviews, and how-to information for drone pilots on how to take and edit high-quality drone video.





