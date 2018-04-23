Norwegian female charged with drug smuggling in Spain

A Norwegian woman is in danger of several years in prison in Spain as part of a criminal network that smuggled cocaine to the country from South America, according to VG newspaper.

In April 2016, ten people were arrested at various addresses in the Canary Islands, suspected of participating in the smuggling of 49 kilos of cocaine via a cruise boat from Brazil to Lanzarote,according to VG.

The case has been in a court in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, and this week,they are awaiting trial.

Spanish prosecutors have asked for sentences from 6 to 23 years for the accused, including a Norwegian citizen, according to local media. In addition,fines of up to 11 million euros, or approximately 100 million kroner.

The Norwegian woman is charged with being responsible for security and surveillance during the planning of the smuggling, according to the newspaper.

She is said to have had a relationship with one of the key suspects in the drug network.

During the arrests in April 2016, the police also seized weapons, over 20 kilos of hash, and large amounts of cash.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today