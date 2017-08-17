Norwegian Foreign Minister says that Trump must come off the fence

‘By not choosing to take sides, one is also making a choice. Trump ‘MUST’ oppose racist forces. The idea of white supremacy is repulsive,’ wrote Brende on Twitter.

The background to his tweet was the US President’s response to the violence during a demonstration called ‘Unite the Right’ in Charlottesville on Saturday. Neo-Nazis, racists, and right-wing extremists, as well as protesters, gathered in the city.

This was just after a 32 year-old woman was beaten and killed by a Nazi sympathiser on Saturday. Trump blamed ‘many sides’ for the violence.

The White House moved to quell the damage the day after, stressing that Trump condemned all violence, including that by the right-wing extremists, but on Tuesday, the president repeated that there were some fine people among those who’d gathered to demonstrate against the removal of the statue of former Southern States General, Robert E. Lee.

‘Believe me, not all the people there were neo-Nazis. There were some nice people there’, said the US president.

