Norwegian Foreign Minister: South Sudan’s leaders have created a massive crisis

Foreign Minister Børge Brende accuses the South Sudan’s government to contribute to the massive humanitarian crisis the country is facing.

In an chronical in Aftenposten Tuesday Brende writes that the violence and fighting in the country continues, despite the peace agreement of 2015.

– There are reports of very serious assault on a large scale, and I am particularly concerned about the increasing mobilization along ethnic lines.

– South Sudan’s leader has led the population a massive humanitarian crisis, he points out.

Over 7.5 million people in southern Sudan needs food aid. According to the UN 270,000 of the children is in acute danger of dying of starvation.

Brende stressed that the country’s own authorities must do what they can to end the conflict.

– The government and the opposition must be held accountable for choosing war and not peace..

Norway contributes with 135 million NOK to acute humanitarian crises in southern Sudan in 2017. The money is given to Norwegian organizations working in the country, the UN and other international organizations.

The UN said almost two weeks ago that the world is facing the worst humanitarian crisis since 1945. More than 20 million people in Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and Nigeria are at risk of starving to death if they don’t get help.

