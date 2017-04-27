Norwegian girl – Estranged father claims to be with abducted daughter (UPDATE)

Police in Cyprus are on high alert after a four-year-old girl was snatched and taken from her mother by two men wearing hoods on Thursday morning in Nicosia.

According to some media circles abroad, the father of the girl – who is Norwegian and seperated from the child’s 48-year-old Greek Cypriot mother – has reportedly stated that through his lawyer that he is now “with his daughter”. Those reports have not been confirmed by police in Cyprus.

Investigators say that the two men kidnapped the child as the mother was dropping her off at nursery and fled in a car at around 8.40am. The child’s father is living in Norway while the mother lives in Nicosia with the two having previouly been embroiled in a bitter custody battle.

Source: in-cyprus.com / Norway Today