Norwegian glaciers continue to recede in 2017

Of the 31 Norwegian glaciers, 21 have receded, states the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE).

The NVE’s surveys also show that 9 glaciers show no changes, while one glacier has progressed. The largest decline of glacial ice was at the Nigardsbreen at Jostedalsbreen, it receded 54 meters.

Other glaciers that have receded are Gråfjellsbreen at Folgefonna and Koppangsbreen in Lyngen, by 43 and 32 meters respectively.

The reason for the loss is mass balance – the ratio of how much snow falls on the glacier and how much melts – this has been in the negative for a long time.

The 31 glaciers measured by NVE account for 12 percent of the glacial area in Norway.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today