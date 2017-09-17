Norwegian imprisoned in Brazil for drug trafficking

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that a Norwegian is imprisoned in Brazil. Local media reports that the 23-year-old is arrested for drug smuggling.

The 23-year-old man was arrested on Friday for international drug trafficking, writes VG, quoting the local newspaper O Dia.

The arrival occurred at Galeão, the international airport near Rio de Janeiro, where the man was to travel to Zürich in Switzerland. He supposedly hid almost 3 kilograms of cocaine under a false bottom in his suitcase. The cocaine was discovered during the security check.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (UD) confirms the imprisonment to the newspaper Verdens Gang.

– The Foreign Office is aware that a Norwegian citizen is imprisoned in Brazil. We provide consular assistance in accordance with established practice and the current framework for assistance to imprisoned Norwegian citizens abroad, says Press secretary, Guri Solberg, to the newspaper.

They will however not confirm the age, gender or information related to the arrest of the Norwegian.

The offense has a maximum penalty of 15 years in Brazil.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today