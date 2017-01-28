The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (Folkehelsa – NIPH) are ‘extremely concerned’ over new deadly drug

Stavanger Police believe they have registered the first death caused by the extremely dangerous substance, ‘furanyl fentanyl’. The alarm has been sounded from several quarters.

‘We are extremely concerned, because furanyl fentanyl is a highly potent anaesthetic, probably up to 20 to 50 times stronger than heroin’, said Dr. Merete Vevelstad of the NIPH to VG newspaper.

Last autumn, a 33 year old woman was found dead at her home in Stavanger. It has now been revealed that the woman probably died from an overdose of the very deadly drug.

‘The woman had bought what she thought was the sedative, Xanax, on the street, but the autopsy report shows that she had furanyl fentanyl in her blood, in addition to alcohol’, said police inspector, Hans Christian Hetland, of South Western Police District.

NCIS also fear that the drug may become established in Norway’s drug market, and lead to a significant increase in deaths from overdose.

So far, there have been 220 overdose deaths reported in the U.S.A. and 9 in Sweden, that have been attributed to the heroin-like substance.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today