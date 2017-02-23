Norwegian launches ten transatlantic routes

Norwegian’s global growth continues with the inaguration of ten transatlantic routes between the East Coast of the US to The Republic of Ireland , Northern Ireland and Scotland .

The routes are to be operated using the new Boeing 737 MAX fleet of Airplanes.

With today’s launch, Norwegian Air Shuttle offers a total of 48 routes between Europe and the United States of America.

The Route launch comes after the daughter company, Norwegian Air International, got the necessary permissions from the US authorities.- We are very pleased to announce ten new transatlantic routes. Our new routes will help tens of thousands of travelers to move cheaply and comfortably between the continents, says CEO Bjørn Kjos.

The routes being launched today will go from Providence Airport, Boston, Stewart close to New York and Bradley in Connecticut to Belfast (Northern Ireland), Edinburgh(Scotland) as well as Dublin, Cork and Shannon in Ireland.

The question is how we can get to the launch points from Norway, though.

Source: Hegnar.no / Norway Today