Norwegian man (23) found dead in Sri Lanka

A 23-year-old man from Oppdal was found dead in Weligama on the south coast of Sri Lanka. The man probably drowned during snorkeling.

The man’s travel companions reported him missing, Thursday afternoon after he went snorkeled in the sea outside the town of Weligama, the newspaper Opp says.

It was his travel companions that first announced the case.

A search team for the 23-year-old was initiated and his body was found in the very early hours of Friday, Norwegian time.

The man was in Sri Lanka on a holiday trip with four other men, all from Oppdal. Who are all speaking with local police.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been notified of the incident. The embassy in Colombo is assisting the travel group.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today