Norwegian man (61) went through the ice and drowned in Sweden

A Norwegian man in his 60s died when he fell through the ice in Mellerud in Sweden on Saturday.

A man and a woman from Horten were skating on Östebosjöen when the accident happened, writes VG.

The emergency services were notified of the accident around 13:40 on Saturday afternoon. The police, four ambulances, two ambulance helicopters and the rescue service were in the search operation.

Divers searched for the man for several hours. He was later found dead in the water.

The woman also fell through the ice, but she was rescued.

“The woman was transported to hospital and suffering from hypothermia,” says press spokesperson Thomas Fuxborg in the Police to Aftonbladet.

The relatives are notified of the incident.

