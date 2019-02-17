Norwegian man dies in avalanche in Japan

A man from Nord-Trøndelag has died in an avalanche in Japan.

Confirms the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Trønder-Avisa, the local newspaper.

The man was employed by the police department and died during a private holiday in Japan.

We can confirm that one of our employees has died in an avalanche in Japan. This is a heavy and sad time for his colleagues and those who were close to him, and our thoughts go to his survivors, writes press manager Unni Grøndal in Oslo police district in a message to the newspaper.

