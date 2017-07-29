UD warns against travelling to Venezuela

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (UD) warns Norwegians against travelling to Venezuela

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (UD) has advised everyone against travelling to, or staying in, Venezuela. Foreign Minister Børge Brende of Høyre (H) said he is deeply concerned about developments there.

The Travel advice on UD’s website is dated from June the 1st this year.

Both the USA and Canada warned their citizens on Thursday not to travel to the Latin American country, where for four months there have been major demonstrations against the left-wing president, Nicolás Maduro.

USA have asked families of employees at the United States Embassy in Caracas to return home before Sunday’s controversial election of a new assembly, which will be tasked with adopting a revised constitution.

Dangerous situation

‘I’m increasingly concerned about the serious situation in Venezuela, which has already taken too many human lives,’ said Brende in a press release on Friday.

He believes Sunday’s election in Venezuela, which has strongly provoked the opposition, will further the political divide in the country.

Brende also demanded that the violence be stopped, and that abuses be investigated immediately.

He maintained that it’s the responsibility of the authorities to handle the demonstrations, but without assigning any party responsibility for causing the violence.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today