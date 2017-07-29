UD warns against travelling to Venezuela

TOPICS:
Nicolas Maduro VenezuelaVenezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves the Venezeulan flag during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, July 27, 2017. Maduro has provoked international outcry and enraged an opposition demanding his resignation with his push to elect an assembly that will rewrite the constitution. Sunday's election will cap nearly four months of political upheaval that has left thousands detained and injured and at least 100 dead. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 29. July 2017

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (UD) warns Norwegians against travelling to Venezuela

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (UD) has advised everyone against travelling to, or staying in, Venezuela. Foreign Minister Børge Brende of Høyre (H)  said he is deeply concerned about developments there.

 

The Travel advice on UD’s website is dated from June the 1st this year.

Both the USA and Canada warned their citizens on Thursday not to travel to the Latin American country, where for four months there have been major demonstrations against the left-wing president, Nicolás Maduro.
USA have asked families of employees at the United States Embassy in Caracas to return home before Sunday’s controversial election of a new assembly, which will be tasked with adopting a revised constitution.

Dangerous situation

‘I’m increasingly concerned about the serious situation in Venezuela, which has already taken too many human lives,’ said Brende in a press release on Friday.
He believes Sunday’s election in Venezuela, which has strongly provoked the opposition, will further the political divide in the country.
Brende also demanded that the violence be stopped, and that abuses be investigated immediately.

He maintained that it’s the responsibility of the authorities to handle the demonstrations, but without assigning any party responsibility for causing the violence.

 

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "UD warns against travelling to Venezuela"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*