Norwegian and nine others arrested for a party in Cambodia

Ten foreigners, including a 22 year old Norwegian, have been arrested in Cambodia, accused of performing so-called, ‘pornographic dance and song’.

Cambodian police conducted a raid on a villa rented by foreign tourists, and foreign workers in Siem Reap on Thursday. There was a Norwegian, five British, two Canadians, a New Zealander, and a Dutchman arrested.

A total of 87 party-goers were interrogated, according to the Khmer Times newspaper.

According to the police, they held party events where participants had to pay between 10 and 15 dollars to attend. Pictures of the parties were shared on social media. The police have published pictures showing undressed young people who paired together on the dance floor.

Prosecutor in Siem Reap’s provincial district, Samrith Sokhon, said that the foreigners risk up to one year in prison.

‘Anyone who produces pornographic material is opposed to Cambodian culture,’ said Sokhon.

Duong Tavry, head of the section for human trafficking and the protection of minors in Cambodia, said that some of the detainees are foreign workers,and that some are tourists who have been in the country for several months.

‘We arrested them because they have committed activities against our culture,’ she said.

‘He’s a nice boy. The charges sounds like something that could have happened to anyone’, said the mother of the arrested Norwegian to Dagbladet newspaper.

The foreign service has received notice that a Norwegian citizen has been arrested in Cambodia, and are working to clarify the matter.

Siem Reap is located at the temple ruins of Angkor Wat, located at a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The city is a popular destination in the Southeast Asian country.

Cambodian authorities have come down hard on tourists, and foreign workers, who wear bikinis in public, and participate in pub crawls in Siem Reap.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today