Norwegian-passenger denied entry to the US

A passenger with a Norwegian aircraft was at the weekend denied entry to the United States. The plane had to bring the woman back.

– She has been sent back. Airlines are not empowered to make decisions about who gets or does not get entry into the US. The US government must answer for why this passenger was refused entry, writes communications consultant Helen Næss in an email to NRK news.

The incident occurred after President Donald Trump introduced travel restrictions for people from other Muslim countries.

Trump has decided that refugees are refused entry to the United States for a period of 120 days. The ban for Syrian refugees apply indefinitely.

In addition, it introduced a temporary general ban on entry for people from seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

According to Norwegian, the plane landed at the airport in Los Angeles on Sunday at 20.35 local time which was about three and a half hours after the rule sanctioned by President.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today