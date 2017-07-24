Norwegian passengers stranded in California since Saturday

Norwegian Air shuttle has not managed to find hotel rooms for all passengers who have been waiting for a flight from Oakland in the United States to Oslo since Saturday.

On Monday, two Norwegian flights from Gardermoen have been canceled, while three arrivals also have been canceled, including one flight out of Oakland.

The plane from Oakland should set the course against Oslo at 19:00 local time Saturday. After two hours in the air, the plane turned around and performed an emergency landing at the same airport due to an oil leak.

Stayed at the airport

At six am on Sunday morning, Norwegian reported that they had trouble finding hotel accommodation for all passengers, but that those who made arrangements by themselves would be compensated for their expenses.

– Our partner at the airport has tried to find hotel rooms, but it is very difficult to do so, says Press Officer representing Norwegian Air Shuttle, Daniel Kirchhoff, to NTB.

One of the passengers, Lise Knapper Lunde, tells NTB that she overnighted one night at the airport. NTB has received unconfirmed notices relating to passengers who have overnighted at the airport since Saturday, but Kirchhoff will not comment on this.

Poor information

The plane was postponed until Monday morning and then canceled once more.

– The information has been non existent, we got up at 4 am today in order to take the plane that was set for 7.30, and only then we where informed that it was canceled, says Lise Knapper Lund.

– Unfortunately, this departure was postponed until Tuesday morning local time because Boeing failed to deliver the correct spare part to us, says Kirchhoff.

– We of course understand that this is frustrating, and are naturally sorry for the passengers, says Kirchhoff.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today