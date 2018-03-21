Norwegian pedophile refused entry to the Philippines

A 29 year old Norwegian convicted of sexual assault against children,was denied entry to the Philippines on Monday.

It was due to a tip from Norwegian authorities that the Norwegian was stopped when he landed at Clark International Airport, 80 kilometres north of the Philippines’ capital of Manila on Monday.

The man is a repeat offender, convicted of child abuse four times, returned to Norway on a plane from Dubai.

“He was returned on the first flight back from Dubai,” said the director of the Philippines’ immigration authority, Jaime Morente.

According to immigration authorities spokesperson Antonette Mangrobang, Norwegian authorities had tracked communications and transfers of money between a Norwegian and a 16 year old Philipino boy.

