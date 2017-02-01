The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) believe Russian espionage is among the greatest security threats to Norway

Russian espionage, and attempts to influence public opinion in Norway, constitute a major threat to our country in the coming years, according to the Police Security Service (PST).

This was reported by NRK ahead of PST’s ‘open threat assessment’, which will be presented on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Colonel Geir Hågen Karlsen, who is an expert on Russian intelligence operations against Western Europe and the U.S.A., says Russia’s aim is to sow discord.

‘We see it consistently in Europe, reported in most countries, the attempt to exert influence, and undermine the cohesion of NATO and the EU.

These are the most important overarching, and long-term goals. It makes Europe more manageable for Russia. Power is easier to exert one on one to another country, instead of toward a unit such as NATO and the EU’, said Karlsen.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today