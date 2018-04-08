Norwegian researchers join the UN climate panel

19 professionals from Norwegian knowledge communities have been elected by the UN Climate Panel (IPCC) to work on the sixth main report, which will be published in 2021 and 2022.

The list of who will work with the report, considered the most important scientific basis for international climate policy, was published on Friday.

721 experts from 90 countries are invited to write the three interim reports and the summary report, which together constitute the sixth main report.

In addition to the 19 experts in the main report, 11 experts from Norwegian specialist communities will work with panel on methodology and special reports over the next few years.

“That so many experts from Norwegian academic communities are invited is a sign of both breadth and quality in Norwegian climate research,” said Ellen Hambro, Director of the Environment Directorate.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today