Norwegian rules for exports to Iran are fixed

The United States’ decision to withdraw from the nuclear agreement with Iran will not lead to any changes to Norwegian export rules.

This is what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release on Wednesday afternoon.The Norwegian export regulations for Iran are in line with the EU’s accord.

“We understand that there is now uncertainty among Norwegian companies. It is too early to say anything concrete about what President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the nuclear agreement with Iran will mean to Norwegian business interests in Iran,” said Foreign Minister, Ine Eriksen Søreide of Høyre (H).

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,Norwegian companies must assess the consequences of the sanctions introduced by the United States.

“Interest in the Iranian market has been increasing for Norwegian businesses after the nuclear agreement came into force on the 16th of January 2016.That Norwegian businesses succeed abroad is important for our own economy. It is also positive for Iran’s development that it has opened up for international business and investment,” said Søreide.

“I’m worried that Trump’s decision could reverse this trend,” she said.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today