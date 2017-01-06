Norwegian-Russian border traffic agreement expanded

On March 4th, the expanded border traffic agreement between Norway and Russia in the north is to take effect.

With the extension, all the citizens of Neiden in Sør-Varanger have the opportunity to apply for local border traffic permits, and Russian border dwellers will be able to travel to an extended area on the Norwegian side as well.

The Russian memorial at Neiden mountain lodge is included in the border traffic zone, informed the Foreign Ministry on Friday.

– The border traffic agreement is a good example of the well-functioning practical cooperation with Russia in the north, said Mr Børge Brende.

The border traffic agreement was entered into force in May 2012. Since then, the Norwegian Consulate General in Murmansk issued over 2,800 local border traffic permits, while the Russian consulate general in Kirkenes has issued 5,800 border traffic permits.

