Norwegian ships in search for Argentine submarine

Two Norwegian ships are involved in the search campaign continuing off the coast of Argentina after the submarine went missing with a crew of 44 on board.

The offshore vessel, Skandi Patagonia is already participating, and the supply vessel, Sophie Siem, is ready to begin, reported NRK news.

The first vessel is intended to supply the crew with air, water and food, while the other is intended for rescuing crew from the submarine.

It’s ten days since anybody heard from the submarine, San Juan. The American Navy sent a rescue vessel to Argentina. This will be lowered and connected to the submarines if San Juan is found.

Sophie Siem will carry the capsule, but the Norwegian ship is not built for this work, and must be modified. This will be done in the port of Comodoro Rivadavia, and the work is is almost finished. The plan is to send the ship out in an exploration area 200 kilometers east of the city on Sunday afternoon.

It was in this area that the submarine sent out messages about problems with the electrical system. It was also here that sounds were heard that could indicate that there was an explosion on board.

Despite the fact that the weather in the search area is poor, it is expected that the ship from Siem Offshore will spend 16 hours on reaching its destination.

The news agency AFP reported that relatives of the missing crew held a memorial serviceon Saturday, even though the Navy hasn’t yet officially declared the names of any dead. The missing submarine had oxygen only for seven days.

